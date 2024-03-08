Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah Clash Over Alliance, Congress in the Spotlight

Srinagar: Political dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a swift turn of events as National Conference (NC) Vice-President Omar Abdullah categorically ruled out an alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Hours later, the President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti responded by placing the decision in Congress' hands hinting at a potential reassessment of alliances in the region.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, former CM Mehbooba Mufti expressed disappointment with the National Conference's decision, emphasising the damage it has caused to the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a coalition of regional parties formed to safeguard the Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir. She asserted that the NC has achieved what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) couldn't by weakening the PAGD.

In response to the NC's stance, Mehbooba stated, "I am a fighter. We will talk to Congress about this and will make our decision public soon. They have changed the goalposts, and now we find ourselves standing against each other. PDP may be down but not out." She indicated her intention to engage in discussions with the Congress, a party aligned with the INDIA bloc, before finalising the PDP's course of action.

Highlighting the significance of the PAGD and INDIA bloc, Mehbooba Mufti expressed her disappointment, stating, "What BJP couldn’t do has been done by a PAGD member himself. It’s a significant setback for the people. We will speak with Congress about what NC has decided, take Congress into confidence and express our dismay."

Earlier in the day, Omar Abdullah, who is also a former CM, clarified the NC's position during a press conference, mentioning the party's readiness to relinquish the south Kashmir seat to Congress. However, he categorically ruled out supporting the PDP on the seat, citing the party's third-place standing in the previous parliamentary elections despite having substantial on-the-ground support.

"We have already finalised our candidates for all three seats of Kashmir and will extend support to Congress on both seats of Jammu as well as on the seat of Ladakh. I am ready with my candidates and will announce them as per our convenience," Omar Abdullah affirmed, outlining the NC's election strategy.

