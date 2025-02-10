ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Warns Legal Action Against Vendors For Violating Government Guidelines In Issuing Mobile SIMs

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Police warned telecom vendors that non-compliance with the government’s guidelines in issuing SIM cards would result in severe legal action against them.

This comes after 30 people were arrested in 2024 for allegedly procuring sim cards in their names and passing them in the hands of terrorists for their use. Five persons were detained by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) last week for their involvement in smuggling SIM cards to terrorists lodged in highly secured jails. An official spokesperson said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out verification drives in Pulwama and Handwara, advising them to strictly adhere to KYC procedures.

"Police underscored the importance of SIM vendors in safeguarding communication systems. Vendors were warned that any non-compliance would attract severe legal action, including penalties, cancellation of licenses and prosecution," the official added. The inspecting team checked documents submitted by subscribers and guidelines set by the government for procuring sim cards to curb misuse and rising instances of frauds.