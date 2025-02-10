ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Warns Legal Action Against Vendors For Violating Government Guidelines In Issuing Mobile SIMs

The Jammu and Kashmir Police urged people to report any suspicious activities or irregularities concerning SIM card sales or usage.

J&K Police Warns Legal Action Against Vendors For Violating Government Guidelines In Issuing Mobile SIMs
Jammu and Kashmir Police conducting an awareness drive with regard to issuing mobile SIMs (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 9:03 PM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Police warned telecom vendors that non-compliance with the government’s guidelines in issuing SIM cards would result in severe legal action against them.

This comes after 30 people were arrested in 2024 for allegedly procuring sim cards in their names and passing them in the hands of terrorists for their use. Five persons were detained by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) last week for their involvement in smuggling SIM cards to terrorists lodged in highly secured jails. An official spokesperson said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out verification drives in Pulwama and Handwara, advising them to strictly adhere to KYC procedures.

"Police underscored the importance of SIM vendors in safeguarding communication systems. Vendors were warned that any non-compliance would attract severe legal action, including penalties, cancellation of licenses and prosecution," the official added. The inspecting team checked documents submitted by subscribers and guidelines set by the government for procuring sim cards to curb misuse and rising instances of frauds.

A Police spokesperson said their inspection teams focused on verifying adherence to Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, proper documentation and preventing unauthorised issuance of SIM cards. "Vendors were monitored to ensure their operations comply with all legal and regulatory requirements,” he added.

The Police urged people to report any suspicious activities or irregularities concerning SIM card sales or usage. "This collaborative effort aims to enhance the security and safety of the citizens,” he added.

