Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspect Dealers to Curb SIM Card Misuse in Valley

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police inspected the shops of mobile SIM card vendors in different parts of the Valley to prevent the misuse of SIM cards and enhance public safety.

The Police special teams carried out the inspections in Srinagar, Anantnag Pulwama, Budgam and Bandipora, said a Police spokesperson.

“The initiative is aimed to ensure strict compliance with guidelines for SIM card sales and activations,” he added.

The Police officials checked verifying adherence including Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, proper documentation and preventing unauthorized issuance of SIM cards.

“Vendors were monitored to ensure their operations comply with all legal and regulatory requirements. During the drive, credentials of SIM cards issued to various subscribers by SIM vendors of telecom operators were checked randomly viz-a-viz that of the end users,” the official added.

The special teams directed the SIM vendors for proper maintenance of records about issuances of SIMs to subscribers as per telecom guidelines and security protocols governing the subject.

“An enquiry is going on to check whether any violation has been done by any SIM card vendors. Necessary legal action will be initiated against the SIM vendors who are found to operate and provide SIMs in contravention to rules governing the subject,” he said while urging people to report any suspicious activities or irregularities about SIM card sales or usage. “This collaborative effort aims to enhance the security and safety of the citizens,” said the official.