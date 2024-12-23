J&K Police Review Security Measures To Ensure Safe New Year Celebrations In Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police reviewed the security readiness ahead of the New Year. Addressing the huddle, Kashmir Inspector General of Police VK Birdi stressed proactive security measures for strengthening the security grid in order to ensure hassle-free events.

A Police spokesperson said that the top officer directed the district SSPs to ensure smooth traffic movement, especially during the festival days. The IGP Kashmir also reviewed the security measures put in place for the security of vital installations and domination of highways, he added.

Birdi stressed upon the officers to ensure the surveillance of anti-national elements and to increase area domination in their respective areas, the police said.

“The IGP Kashmir urged the officers to remain vigilant and maintain robust coordination among various sister agencies and to chalk out strategies to overcome security challenges,” he added. The meeting concluded with the resolve to ensure safe and peaceful conduct of all the forthcoming events in the Valley, the police officer said.