J&K Police Intensify Raids In Srinagar Over 'Fake Narratives' On Social Media

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police raided a house in Srinagar in the ongoing investigations into the spreading of ‘false and malicious narratives’ aimed at inciting unlawful and violent activities on social media, an official spokesperson said here on Friday.
He said that Srinagar Police carried out searches at the residence of Abdul Hamid Parray, son of Ghulam Mohammad Parray, a resident of Srinagar’s Budshah Nagar in the Natipora area, after obtaining a search warrant from the NIA court.
“Incriminating materials and electronic devices were seized. Further searches are planned at the residences of other identified suspects linked to this malicious propaganda,” he added.
The police, according to the official, have identified more suspects in the ongoing investigation and are planning further raids in the coming days.
The investigation is focused on the individuals who, at the behest of adversaries and in a criminal conspiracy, have been involved in manufacturing and disseminating twisted and false information, the police said.
“This campaign of misinformation is intended to provoke violence and disrupt public order,” the police spokesperson said.
“These actions are part of a larger effort to combat the misuse of social media for spreading harmful and misleading information that threatens public order and safety,” he said, while urging people to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and ensure “such divisive and harmful narratives do not spread.”
The searches were conducted as a part of the investigation into a case (FIR No. 65/2024), registered under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Police Station Shergari here.
Last week, Srinagar Police conducted raids related to the same case in Batamaloo and HMT areas of the city at the houses of two individuals, namely Obais Riyaz Dar, son of Riyaz Ahmad Dar, resident of Batmaloo’s Bonpora, and Sahil Ahmad Bhat, son of Noor Mohammad, resident of HMT, Zainakote.
The duo, according to the police, were identified as ‘key figures in orchestrating the unlawful narrative.’.