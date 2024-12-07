J&K Police Intensifies Crackdown On Drug Trafficking In Anantnag, Properties Worth 4.3 Crore Attached Under NDPS

Anantnag: In a major operation against drug trafficking and narcotics-related crimes, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached five residential houses and three vehicles in different areas of south Kashmir’s Anantnag District.

Officials said the collective value of the properties and other assets was worth Rs 4.3 crores. The action was taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said adding that the operation is part of ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace in the region.

Collage of attached vehicles (Special Arrangement)

The attached houses include a single-storied house of Reyaz Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Ramzan Dar of Hassanpora Tawella, a double-storied house of Mohammad Yousuf Reshi son of Ali Mohammad Reshi, single-storied residential property of Subzar Ahmad Mir son of Sonaullah Mir of Hassanpora Tawella, double-storied residential house of Mohammad Shafi Dar son of Mohammad Maqbool Dar of Tulkhan Bijbehara, a residential house valued at 30 lakhs of a habitual offender Abdul Hamid Chopan from Malpora Ranipora attached.

One of the attached houses (Special Arrangement)

The vehicles include a Santro car bearing registration number JK02B-6823 belonging to Mohammad Shafi Dar, a WagonR car bearing registration number HR28C-9580 owned by Manzoor Ahmad Mantoo of Waghama Bijbehara and a Toyota Corolla bearing registration number HR51AL-0505 registered to Rahul Singh of New Delhi. Police said that the total value of the attached properties is worth Rs 4.3 crores.