J&K Police Initiate Action against 2 Religious Clerics for Using Alleged Inflammatory Language

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) : The Anantnag police have taken action against two religious clerics for allegedly making derogatory remarks targeting a specific community in Jammu and Kashmir, police said in a statement.

The purported inflammatory language used by Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Abdul Rashid Dawoodi was reported to the police, prompting an immediate response from the officials concerned, the police said.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings under the applicable laws to address the issue. In a preventive measure, both clerics have been bound down to mitigate the risk of further inflammatory speeches from them, according to the police press release. This action comes two days after the two clerics had made derogatory remarks against the Shia community.

The Anantnag police have also urged the public to report any such kind of incidents so that they will be able to take preventive action and ensure peaceful coexistence among communities in the state.

The police said that the duo were earlier detained in September 2022 under the Public Safety Act and later lodged at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu. In 2023 the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh quashed preventive detention orders passed against the religious clerics Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri and Maulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi.