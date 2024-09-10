ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police File FIR Against IAF Wing Commander Over Rape Allegations

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against an Indian Air Force Wing Commander stationed at the Air Force Station in Srinagar, following serious allegations made by a female Flying Officer. The FIR, registered at Budgam Police Station, accuses the Wing Commander of rape, mental harassment, and continuous stalking. The case has been registered under Section 376(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses aggravated rape by individuals in positions of authority.

The complaint alleges that the assault occurred during a New Year's party at the Officers' Mess on December 31, 2023. The Flying Officer claimed that around 2 a.m. on January 1, 2024, the Wing Commander invited her to his room under the pretense of giving her a gift. Once inside, he allegedly molested her, ignoring her repeated pleas and attempts to resist.

"I repeatedly asked him to stop and tried to resist in all ways possible. Finally, I pushed him and ran away," the victim recounted in her complaint.

Following the incident, the Flying Officer reported feeling traumatized and uncertain about how to proceed, fearing retaliation if she reported the crime. "I was scared and didn't know how to proceed because there were previous instances where I was dissuaded from reporting. He came to my office afterward, acting as if nothing had happened and showing no remorse," she said.

She shared her concerns with two female officers, who encouraged her to file a formal complaint. However, she encountered significant difficulties in submitting her complaint and accused the Internal Committee of mishandling the investigation. She alleged that the inquiry led by a Colonel was flawed, with the accused Wing Commander present during the recording of statements, which breached standard procedures. The investigation was later closed, which she contended was an attempt to "conceal administrative errors."