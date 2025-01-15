J&K: Police Detain Six Persons For Stoking 'Sectarian Tensions' In Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained six persons for allegedly inciting sectarian unrest for “derogatory” comments on social media in Kashmir.
An official told ETV Bharat that the six “miscreants” were charged under sections 126 and 170 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and shifted to Central Jail Srinagar.
The law allows the police to detain a person in anticipation of a breach of peace or disturbance in public tranquillity.
The police spokesperson warned people about posting or sharing content which can trigger public disharmony, saying they are monitoring the activities.
“Any individual found engaging in similar unlawful activities, including posting or sharing sectarian content with the intent to create division or disturb public harmony, will meet the same fate,” the official added.
However, the police did not reveal the names of the detained persons.
This follows the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual making derogatory remarks about the companions of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), drawing a strong reaction in the Valley.
Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, an amalgam of religious organisations, expressed grave concern over attempts to disrupt communal harmony and brotherhood in the region by stoking sectarian tensions.
“Recent derogatory remarks reportedly made by an individual against the revered companions and Khulafa-e-Rashideen (may Allah be pleased with them) are deeply hurtful and unacceptable,” it said.
The MMU led by the valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that these statements are not only against the spirit of Islamic teachings but also serve as a deliberate attempt to divide the community, which has a long-standing tradition of unity and mutual respect in Jammu and Kashmir.
It urged religious scholars and leaders across all sects to guide their followers towards preserving the sanctity of the faith and upholding the values of brotherhood.
“We also urge the authorities to take immediate and appropriate action against those responsible for making such inflammatory remarks to prevent further disruption of peace and communal harmony in the region,” it added.
