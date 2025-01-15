ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Police Detain Six Persons For Stoking 'Sectarian Tensions' In Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained six persons for allegedly inciting sectarian unrest for “derogatory” comments on social media in Kashmir.

An official told ETV Bharat that the six “miscreants” were charged under sections 126 and 170 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and shifted to Central Jail Srinagar.

The law allows the police to detain a person in anticipation of a breach of peace or disturbance in public tranquillity.

The police spokesperson warned people about posting or sharing content which can trigger public disharmony, saying they are monitoring the activities.

“Any individual found engaging in similar unlawful activities, including posting or sharing sectarian content with the intent to create division or disturb public harmony, will meet the same fate,” the official added.

However, the police did not reveal the names of the detained persons.