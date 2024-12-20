J&K: Police Destroys Narcotic Drugs Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Under NDPS Act

Srinagar: Police on Friday claimed to have destroyed narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances valued over Rs one crore following an order by a special court in Baramulla. The substances had been seized during investigations into 21 separate drug-related cases in the police district Sopore, it said in a statement.

The operation, supervised by the District Drug Disposal Committee in collaboration with the Special NDPS Court Baramulla, saw the incineration of 123.72 kilograms of poppy straw and powder, 2,811 bottles of codeine phosphate, and 28,316 capsules of Spasmo Proxyvon, reads the statement.

The process, according to police, was carried out at a designated facility at Lassipora, Pulwama in south Kashmir, following all legal and procedural requirements under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 2022.

Police Action On Drug Peddling

In the summer capital, Srinagar, police claimed to have apprehended two persons in separate incidents. Bashir Ahmed Ganie, a resident of Suthsu Kalan, was arrested after 8.5 kilograms of psychotropic substances were found at his residence during a raid by a team from the Nowgam Police Station. In another incident, a team from Maisuma Police Station arrested Shabir Ahmad Zaindari of Bemina during a search operation and recovered a substantial quantity of contraband from him.

In south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, two more suspects, Sajad Ahmed Sheikh of Nambla, Uri and Mudasir Ahmed Thoker of Sonasamil, were taken into custody. Police claimed that they had recovered 264.5 grams of heroin from Mudasir, while another suspect, Shabir Ahmed Chowdary of Sidhra Jammu, had been arrested earlier in the same case with 305 grams of heroin.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged the public to cooperate by sharing information about drug trafficking and suspicious activities to help create a drug-free society.