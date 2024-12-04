J&K Police's CIK, SIA Seize Mobile Phones From Srinagar’s Central Jail

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) and State Investigations Agency (SIA) seized several digital devices including mobile phones from Srinagar’s central Jail on Wednesday. The devices were recovered after the joint teams of the investigating agencies carried out searches in the jail premises, an official said.

“During the investigation of the instant case, it emerged that mobile phones and devices are being used in Central Jail, Srinagar premises by under trial terrorists, OGWs, supporters, sympathisers of various proscribed terrorist organisations for communicating with active terrorists and passing on directions so received from the handlers sitting across for furtherance of terrorist activities," he added.

According to the Police, the suspects and inmates were in continuous touch with the handlers and members of the terrorist organizations across the border.

"They were receiving directions and passing on to the terrorists active in Kashmir valley. As such, the searches were conducted in different blocks/barracks of Central Jail Srinagar wherein incriminating material in the form of SIM cards, mobile phones and other digital devices having bearing on the investigation of the case have been recovered and seized in the case," said an official spokesperson.

It said the investigating agency is also looking into the security breach of Central Jail premises as to how the digital communication devices reached inside the jail premises.

“Facilitators/collaborators in this act will also become the subject of investigation,” it added.

The Police said that the operation is aimed at uncovering crucial evidence, curb illicit activities, prevent the misuse of communication devices, such as mobile phones within the security zones including the jails.

"Dismantling the terror ecosystem in the UT by not only identifying terrorist associates/Over Ground Workers (OGWs) supporting and abetting terrorism by misusing the mobile phones but by ensuring legal action against them as envisaged by the law of the land,” it said.

The searches were conducted after a search warrant was issued by the NIA court in a case. The case, according to the spokesperson pertains to a larger conspiracy hatched by proscribed terrorist organisations operating within J&K and across the LoC at the behest of Pakistani agencies in connivance with their OGWs/supporters/ facilitators/ sympathisers in Kashmir valley continuously in the process of creating ‘new terror modules’ (gangs).

"They are not only misusing various social media applications but youths of Kashmir are lured by varied ways and means including radicalization/ instigation/ provocation etc. with the intention to make the youths indulge in unlawful and terrorist activities. Also to join terrorist ranks for furthering the activities of these terrorist organisations," it added.