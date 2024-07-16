J&K: Police 'Arrest Youths' After Palestinian Flags Waved During Muharram Procession In Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A day after mourners waved Palestinian flags and raised anti-US and Israel slogans during a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested several youths, senior National Conference leader and Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi claimed while demanding their release.

In a post on X, Mehdi stated, "The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested several youths for raising slogans in favour of the people of Palestine and carrying the Palestinian flag in a Muharram procession yesterday in Srinagar."

He further said, "This is an assault on freedom of expression, especially an expression in favour of the oppressed people. As conveyed through telephonic conversation, the police should release these men and avoid treating them as criminals."

Police have not yet confirmed the arrests. On Monday, the 8th Muharram procession followed its traditional route in Srinagar. It started from Guru Bazar in the Karan Nagar area and concluded at Dalgate. This came after the Jammu and Kashmir LG administration on July 14 permitted the procession for the second consecutive year.

The administration, led by District Magistrate Srinagar Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, imposed several conditions to ensure the event proceeded smoothly. Participants were instructed not to engage in any activity that could compromise the state's security and sovereignty and were prohibited from displaying flags or symbols deemed provocative or affiliated with banned organisations.

Despite these restrictions, mourners were seen waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans calling for an end to the suffering in Gaza and surrounding areas. They also raised slogans against the United States and Israel, expressing solidarity with the oppressed and drawing parallels to Imam Hussain's legacy of standing up for the downtrodden.

"We carry forward the message of Imam Hussain, who always stood for justice and the oppressed," a mourner, during the procession, had said.