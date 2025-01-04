J&K: Police Arrest PDD Employee For Shooting BJP Youth Leader In Jammu

Jammu: Police have arrested the accused, who had shot and injured a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader Advocate Kanav Sharma over a parking issue near at New Plot area here. A weapon used in the shootout has also been recovered, they said.

Son of senior BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma is currently undergoing treatment in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

A police spokesman told ETV Bharat the accused Ravinder Singh, who is an employee in the Power Development Department (PDD), had been arrested within hours of the firing incident. “It was possible because Jammu Police swung into action and immediately called FSL teams and photographers to the crime scene after securing it. The hunt for the accused was also launched as he was absconding after shooting at Sharma,” he said.

Singh is a permanent PDD employee, currently posted at Parade, Jammu but performing his duties at New Plot, police said.

“Police team used technical as well as human intelligence and nabbed the accused and the weapon used in the commission of crime was also recovered,” the spokesperson said.

A case was also registered at Police Station Bakshi Nagar under FIR No. 01/2025 and Section 109 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in this regard, and an investigation started.

Police said that on Friday, an incident was reported at Police Station Bakshi Nagar regarding a shootout at the New Plot area over a Parking issue.

“Advocate Sharma was parking his vehicle in a street outside the PDD lineman room which was objected to by Singh, resulting in an altercation. During the arguments, a scuffle broke out between the two during which Singh took out his licenced pistol and fired two rounds over Sharma, injuring him,” the spokesperson said. “Sharma was immediately shifted to Sarwal Hospital where he was provided first aid and later to GMC for further treatment, while Singh ran away from the crime scene,” he added.