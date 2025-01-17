ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Arrest House Maid From Bihar For Stealing Gold Jewelry In Kashmir

The action comes following a complainant alleging that some unknown thieves barged into a residential house in Umerabad and stole gold jewellery.

J&K Police Arrest House Maid From Bihar For Stealing Gold Jewelry In Kashmir
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 4:19 PM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a woman hailing from Bihar for stealing gold jewellery from a family in the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K. The accused woman has been working as a maid here for the last many years.

A police spokesperson said they received a complaint from the daughter of Peerzada Akhzar Hussain of Umerabad in the summer capital claiming theft at their house.

The complainant alleged that some unknown thieves barged into their residential house on the intervening night of January 15 and 16 and stole gold jewellery, when her parents were in Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

The official said that they questioned some suspects during the investigations and one woman Janatul Begum (maid) wife of Mohd Chotu of Ward No. 7 Kusthan, Madhepur, Bihar (at present HMT, Srinagar) was ascertained in the commission of crime.

“Upon her disclosure, the stolen Jewellery was recovered,” said the police.

In the meantime, the police urged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearby Police unit or Dial 112 without delay so that prompt action against the culprits will be taken.

This incident comes a day after the police apprehended a goldsmith for allegedly selling counterfeit ornaments with fake hallmarks in the valley.

Read More

  1. J&K Police Arrest Goldsmith Selling Counterfeit Ornaments With Fake Hallmarks
  2. Homeowner's Humorous Note To Thieves Captures Attention Online

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a woman hailing from Bihar for stealing gold jewellery from a family in the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K. The accused woman has been working as a maid here for the last many years.

A police spokesperson said they received a complaint from the daughter of Peerzada Akhzar Hussain of Umerabad in the summer capital claiming theft at their house.

The complainant alleged that some unknown thieves barged into their residential house on the intervening night of January 15 and 16 and stole gold jewellery, when her parents were in Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

The official said that they questioned some suspects during the investigations and one woman Janatul Begum (maid) wife of Mohd Chotu of Ward No. 7 Kusthan, Madhepur, Bihar (at present HMT, Srinagar) was ascertained in the commission of crime.

“Upon her disclosure, the stolen Jewellery was recovered,” said the police.

In the meantime, the police urged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearby Police unit or Dial 112 without delay so that prompt action against the culprits will be taken.

This incident comes a day after the police apprehended a goldsmith for allegedly selling counterfeit ornaments with fake hallmarks in the valley.

Read More

  1. J&K Police Arrest Goldsmith Selling Counterfeit Ornaments With Fake Hallmarks
  2. Homeowner's Humorous Note To Thieves Captures Attention Online

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRBIHAR MAID ARRESTTHEFT BY HOUSE MAID IN KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.