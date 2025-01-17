ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Arrest House Maid From Bihar For Stealing Gold Jewelry In Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a woman hailing from Bihar for stealing gold jewellery from a family in the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K. The accused woman has been working as a maid here for the last many years.

A police spokesperson said they received a complaint from the daughter of Peerzada Akhzar Hussain of Umerabad in the summer capital claiming theft at their house.

The complainant alleged that some unknown thieves barged into their residential house on the intervening night of January 15 and 16 and stole gold jewellery, when her parents were in Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

The official said that they questioned some suspects during the investigations and one woman Janatul Begum (maid) wife of Mohd Chotu of Ward No. 7 Kusthan, Madhepur, Bihar (at present HMT, Srinagar) was ascertained in the commission of crime.