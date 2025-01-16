ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Arrest Goldsmith Selling Counterfeit Ornaments With Fake Hallmarks

The police said the accused had been making home deliveries of these counterfeit items to various locations in Srinagar City, including Nowhatta.

Collage showing accused goldsmith in police custody and seized fake gold ornaments (J&K Police)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 6:49 PM IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested an individual involved in the sale of counterfeit gold ornaments in Kashmir Valley.

An official spokesperson said that a complaint was received from Nisar Ahmad Bhat, originally hailing from Bindoo Kokernag and putting up at Srinagar on January 9, seeking action against Mehraj Din Qazi for selling counterfeit gold ornaments to him.
Bhat, according to the police, said that the gold ornaments he purchased from Qazi, the proprietor of M/s Soliya Ornaments in Bijebehara Anantnag, turned out to be fake.
The official said they arrested the accused shopkeeper and seized the fake jewellery. An FIR No. 02/2025 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Nowhatta.

“During questioning, the accused admitted to deceiving customers by embossing fake hallmarks on gold-like ornaments,” it said.
The police’s investigating team also learnt that the accused had been making home deliveries of these counterfeit items to various locations in Srinagar City, including Nowhatta, the official added.
“The laboratory tests of the seized gold jewellery have confirmed that the ornaments in question are indeed counterfeit,” police said.
The investigation of the case is going on to uncover any further links in this fraudulent network, it said.
Meanwhile, police appealed to people not to fall prey to fraudulent elements who duped them on various counts, including the sale of golden ornaments at cheap rates,” said the police.

TAGGED:

