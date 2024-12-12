ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Pakistani National Apprehended By Indian Army Near LoC In Poonch

The individual was captured by the Army during routine surveillance operations along the highly sensitive border area.

Representational Image (ANI)
Poonch: The Indian Army has apprehended an 18-year-old Pakistani national near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir late Wednesday night. The individual, identified as Sadiq, was captured by the Army during routine surveillance operations along the highly sensitive border area. He is being interrogated, and further details are awaited.

According to defence sources, Sadiq was attempting to cross into Indian territory when he was spotted by alert troops and detained. However, he was found unarmed and appeared disoriented. Officials claimed he might have crossed the border intentionally, but his exact motives remain unclear.

“The Pakistani national has been taken into custody for questioning, and a thorough investigation is underway to determine whether this was a deliberate infiltration attempt or a case of accidental crossing,” a defence official stated.

Further details regarding Sadiq’s background and intentions would be clear once the investigation progresses, the official said

The incident comes amid heightened border tensions between India and Pakistan this year. Meanwhile, the Army has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the sanctity of the LoC and preventing any breach of national security, said a defence official

Pakistani Balloon Found Near Kathua Border

In a separate incident, a balloon with “PIA” (Pakistan International Airlines) markings was found in the fields of Lahri village, located near the Rajbagh Police Station area along the India-Pakistan international border of Kathua district.

A police team has seized the balloon and launched a thorough investigation into the matter, a police spokesperson said.

Militant Hideout Busted In Reasi

The Army also uncovered a militant hideout in Reasi district, seizing a large cache of arms and ammunition. The breakthrough was achieved by the Rashtriya Rifles during a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in the Mahore forest of Reasi district.

According to officials, the recovered items include one AK assault rifle, three magazines loaded with over 400 rounds, two pistols, two magazines with 14 rounds, and four hand grenades.

