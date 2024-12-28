ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Navyug Tunnel Turns Cricket Pitch As Youth Make Most Of Snowbound Situation On National Highway

A group of stranded passengers is seen playing cricket within Navyug tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway ( Social Media )

Jammu: Amid heavy snowfall and the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the spirit of youth stranded inside the Navyug tunnel remained unfazed. A group of passengers was seen playing cricket within the tunnel, demonstrating the resilience and camaraderie that characterise Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy snowfall has halted the traffic movement, and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) was closed, due to which vehicles are stranded on both sides of the tunnel.

The 8.5-km-long Navyug tunnel connects Banihal in the Ramban district of Jammu province with Qazigund in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir Valley.

Around 2000 vehicles were stranded on the NH44, especially inside the Navyug tunnel and also on both sides of the tunnel after heavy snowfall halted the movement of the traffic. Even the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, had to face a lot of difficulties to reach Srinagar from Jammu by travelling on the highway.