ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Medical Students Protest Against Reservation Policy, Reduction Of Open Merit Seats In NEET

Medical Students In Kashmir Protest Against Reservation Policy And Reduction Of Open Merit Seats In NEET ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Students of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar on Monday held a protest against the reservation policy and the recent reduction of open merit seats in NEET PG admissions. Expressing serious concerns over the move, the students demanded immediate revocation of the order.

The students said that recent policy changes, including the implementation of SO 176 and SO 305, have frustrated them as they adversely affected merit-based admissions in medical colleges.

They claimed that the open merit quota has been reduced to 27-30 per cent after the implementation of the new reservation rules and Rule 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules as against the earlier 75 per cent of PG seats under SRO 49 of 2018.

“Out of the total 293 PG seats available in government medical colleges, only 78 seats were effectively available for pure open merit candidates this year. This is a sheer injustice,” said a protesting student.