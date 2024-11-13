J&K: Young Social Media Activist About to Join Militancy, Detained

Srinagar: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Wednesday said that a youth was detained in order to prevent him from joining the militant ranks.

In a statement here, the CIK said the youth named Bhat Navidul Ali, son of Ali Mohd Bhat, a resident of Tazipora-Mohanpora of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, presently pursuing M.Sc in Lab Sciences, is misusing the social media for spreading radical propaganda aimed to instigate the common people against the Government of India and also for glamorizing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The individual is in constant touch with some cyber entity involved in radicalising and motivating the youth to join terrorism and terrorist ranks.

Besides, the individual also consumes the radical content available on the internet. It was also learnt that he is about to join terrorist ranks. On receipt of the information, a special team of CIK apprehended Bhat Navidul Ali for questioning. The parents and elders in his neighbourhood have been called for counselling.

An appeal is made to the youths of Kashmir valley to refrain from involving in such illegal activities and parents are advised to keep a close watch upon their wards so that the youths does not fall in the trap of such enticements, read the statement.