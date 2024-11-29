ETV Bharat / state

J&K: IMD Forecasts Light Rain, Snow In Kashmir Amid Sub-Zero Temperatures

Srinagar: A cold wave has gripped Kashmir, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light rain and snowfall in the valley from Saturday.

According to the IMD, a weak western disturbance will likely hit Kashmir, bringing rain and snow in higher reaches on November 30 onwards. Amid a brief pause, light rain and snow in the mountains at scattered places are expected till December 2.

Following the forecast of a wet spell, an independent weather forecaster, Kashmir Weather, predicted dry weather to prevail till December 7 but with a significant drop in night temperatures.

People in the Kashmir Valley have readied winter essentials, including heating gadgets, to fight the chill. However, the long power cuts are forcing people in the region to rely on traditional heating arrangements like traditional Kangri, Hamaam, and wood stoves. This has triggered a high demand for firewood.