J&K: IMD Forecasts Light Rain, Snow In Kashmir Amid Sub-Zero Temperatures

Srinagar: A cold wave has gripped Kashmir, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light rain and snowfall in the valley from Saturday.
According to the IMD, a weak western disturbance will likely hit Kashmir, bringing rain and snow in higher reaches on November 30 onwards. Amid a brief pause, light rain and snow in the mountains at scattered places are expected till December 2.
Following the forecast of a wet spell, an independent weather forecaster, Kashmir Weather, predicted dry weather to prevail till December 7 but with a significant drop in night temperatures.
People in the Kashmir Valley have readied winter essentials, including heating gadgets, to fight the chill. However, the long power cuts are forcing people in the region to rely on traditional heating arrangements like traditional Kangri, Hamaam, and wood stoves. This has triggered a high demand for firewood.
Meanwhile, the summer capital, Srinagar, continues to freeze under sub-zero temperatures, recording a minimum temperature of minus one degree Celsius. Similarly, the famous tourist resort Pahalgam reported minus 3.4 degrees, the coldest place in the Valley. Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, reported minus 1.8 degrees Celsius. Kokernag and Gulmarg recorded 0.60°C and zero degrees Celsius. Anantnag recorded -3.80°C while Kulgam reported 0.80°C.
North Kashmir’s Kupwara witnessed a low of -0.4°C, while Bandipora and Baramulla recorded -1.5°C and -0.6°C, respectively. Ganderbal and Budgam districts of central Kashmir registered -0.7°C and -1.6°C, respectively.
In the Jammu division, Ramban recorded the highest minimum temperature at 11.0°C, while Jammu reported 10.7°C. Batote recorded 4.5°C, Katra 9.6°C, and Kathua 10.0°C. Banihal and Bhaderwah areas recorded the coldest temperatures in the division at 1.0°C and 1.6°C.
The Union territory of Ladakh is also facing freezing temperatures, with Nyoma frozen at -15.9°C, followed by Stakna at -13.0°C. Tangste recorded -12.7°C, Drass -9.5°C. Other readings included Padum at -10.6°C, Leh at -8.2°C, and Kargil at -6.6°C.