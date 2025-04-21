ETV Bharat / state

No Evidence Of Cruelty: J&K High Court Upholds Man's Acquittal In Wife's Suicide Abetment Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has refused to reopen the door to a prosecution that accused a husband of driving his wife to end her life, saying there was simply no proof he had abetted her suicide.

Dismissing the State's appeal in the case of State vs. Ishtiyaq Ali, Justice M. A. Chowdhary wrote, “This court is of the considered opinion that the impugned judgement does not call for any interference… Resultantly, the appeal fails and is accordingly dismissed.”

Ishtiyaq Ali was tried for abetting the suicide of his wife, Rozina Begum, who, after nearly 30 years of marriage, allegedly died by suicide in June 2009.

Her father, Haider Ali, had told police that Rozina was driven to the edge by years of cruelty, worsened by her husband's second marriage. But the trial court found in 2013 that the evidence didn't hold up. The State challenged that verdict—but the High Court, after re-examining everything, stood by the acquittal.

The bench, in its 8-page verdict, noted that the couple's sons, Abbas Ali and Arif Ali, who lived with them, refuted any cruelty and denied that there had ever been violence in the home. “Both of them were declared hostile by the prosecution. They denied that the deceased and the accused ever quarrelled before the occurrence,” the court observed.