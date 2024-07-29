ETV Bharat / state

J&K: High Court Quashes Defamation Case, Affirms Court Arguments Can Be Defamatory

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed a defamation complaint filed by Syed Abid Jalali against Satya Prakash Arya, ruling that arguments made in court can be deemed defamatory. However, the court determined that the allegedly defamatory statements, made during judicial proceedings in Jaipur, fall outside its jurisdiction.

Jalali, a Kashmir-based businessman, accused Arya, a Jaipur-based businessman, of defamation during a bail hearing in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Jalali claimed Arya's counsel accused him of ties to the banned militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, leading to the rejection of his bail application and harming his reputation and business.

In his plea before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Srinagar, Jalali stated that in 2013, he issued three cheques totalling Rs. 14 lakhs to settle liabilities, and an agreement was reached. Despite this, Arya filed a complaint in Jaipur, leading to an FIR and Jalali's detention. Arya's claim of unpaid jewellery led to damage to Jalali's reputation both in Goa, where he operates his business and in Jammu and Kashmir, where he resides and purchases Kashmiri handicrafts.

Jalali's petition also highlighted that Arya's counsel alleged his involvement with Hizbul Mujahideen during the bail hearing. This allegation was reported in newspapers. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) cleared Jalali of these claims in 2016, and he was granted bail by the Rajasthan High Court after six months in jail.

In 2017, Arya filed a criminal petition before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, arguing that the defamation case was invalid for two reasons. He claimed the allegations were made by the petitioner's lawyer without his advice and that the statements were made in Jaipur, not Jammu and Kashmir, thus excluding the Srinagar court's jurisdiction.