'Violation Of Fairness': J&K High Court Orders Retrospective Promotion After Finding Employee Was Unfairly Denied

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the denial of promotion to a non-gazetted court employee while observing that applying undisclosed benchmarks retroactively, without proper notification, constituted a serious violation of fairness, equality, and due process.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sekhri on Wednesday (August 6) passed an order in a writ petition of Baseer-Ul-Haq Hussami, a Senior Assistant in the High Court, directing authorities to consider her for promotion to the post of Head Assistant with retrospective effect from November 24, 2022, the date her juniors were elevated.

Hussami had approached the court after her juniors were promoted to the post of Head Assistant in 2022, while she was overlooked on the ground that she had failed to achieve the minimum required percentage in her Annual Confidential Reports (ACR).

The court set aside the decision of the administration and directed the respondents to consider Hussami for promotion to the post of Head Assistant with effect from the same date on which her juniors were elevated. The court also directed that she be granted all consequential benefits, including seniority and monetary entitlements, and held that her “below average” entry for the year 2020 was illegal and liable to be removed from her service record.

In their detailed 28-page judgment, the court unequivocally held that the denial of promotion was based on “uncommunicated adverse ACRs” and undisclosed standards, thus violating established service jurisprudence.

“The non-communication of the relevant ACRs is the most fundamental flaw and strikes at the very root of the decision-making process adopted by the respondents. It constitutes a grave violation of the principles of natural justice and renders the entire exercise manifestly arbitrary and procedurally unfair,” the bench observed.

The judges held that the administration had relied on Executive Order No. 415 dated October 5, 2020, which introduced a new benchmark requiring 65 percent aggregate marks in ACRs for promotion. However, the court found that this benchmark was originally designed for gazetted staff and had never been notified or formally extended to non-gazetted employees like the petitioner.

“Executive Order No. 415 could not have been extended to non-gazetted employees without formal notification and communication, especially when it introduced a substantive change in promotion criteria,” the bench noted, while observing that "the failure to notify the same resulted in the denial of a fair opportunity to the petitioner and rendered the action arbitrary and violative of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India."

The court held that the retrospective enforcement of the 65 percent benchmark was legally impermissible and contrary to established principles of service law.

“Imposing such a standard retrospectively not only unsettles vested rights but also causes serious prejudice and administrative uncertainty... In our view, enforcing an unpublished and uncommunicated executive instruction with retrospective effect is arbitrary, unreasonable, and impermissible both in law and in equity,” the bench stated.

The court referred to multiple Supreme Court decisions, including the authoritative ruling in Dev Dutt vs Union of India, in which the apex court had held that all ACR entries, whether positive, average, or adverse, must be communicated to the concerned employee in a reasonable time so that they are given an opportunity to represent against any negative remarks.

The Court also cited the landmark case Harla vs State of Rajasthan, in which the Supreme Court held that no law or executive order can be enforced unless it is published in a manner that makes it known to those it affects. “Natural justice requires that before a law can become operative, it must be promulgated or published. It must be broadcast in some recognisable way so that all men may know what it is,” the court quoted.

The bench further observed that Hussami was on duly sanctioned medical leave during much of 2020 due to COVID-19. Her performance was assessed as “below average” without any basis or assessment of actual work. “Recording adverse remarks under such circumstances can be inherently unfair and arbitrary,” the court said, adding that such an entry, particularly during a period of global health crisis, could not be supported either legally or ethically.

“Penalising an employee for a period of illness beyond her control, particularly during a global pandemic, violates not only established legal principles but also the broader tenets of fairness and equity in public employment,” the court held.

Taking serious note of the administrative lapse, the bench directed the Registrar General of the High Court to ensure that Executive Order No. 415 is properly notified and published in the future if it is to be applied to non-gazetted staff. The court made it clear that any attempt to enforce the order without adherence to these procedural safeguards would render its application vulnerable to legal challenge. “Any attempt to enforce the said order without adherence to these procedural safeguards shall render its application vulnerable to legal challenge,” the court cautioned.

“Administrative instructions that remain un-notified cannot be used to alter the service conditions of employees to their detriment,” the court ruled. “The respondents were duty bound to notify all employees, including those to whom the rules would apply, so that they could be made aware of the applicability of the benchmark criteria.”

The court also struck down the rejection of Hussami’s representation, which had been dismissed by the authorities without assigning any reasons. The judges remarked that "a non-speaking order (dated December 16, 2022) reflects a lack of application of mind and violates the principle that reasons are the soul of administrative and quasi-judicial decisions."

Read More