Hajj 2025: J&K Quota Left Unfilled As Applications Nosedive

The Hajj Committee of India received only 4,300 applications from J&K for Hajj 2025 which will fill only 52% of the allocated quota.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Pilgrims use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Pilgrims use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, June 18, 2024 (AP)

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a major decline in applications for Hajj 2025 as only 4,300 aspirants submitted their application forms, filling only 52% of the allocated quota of 8,200.

Last year, the Hajj Committee of India received 7,800 applications from the Union territory while 14,500 aspirants expressed willingness for Hajj 2023.

Despite the deadline for application submissions being extended three times, only 4,300 forms were received, including 2,300 male and 2,000 female pilgrims.

Due to the shortfall, no draw of lots system will be conducted this year.

Reasons For Decline

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee Executive Officer Shujaat Qureshi cited rising costs and a preference for Umrah as key reasons for the decline.

He also mentioned that the extreme temperatures in Saudi Arabia during recent Hajj seasons discouraged many people from applying.

Qureshi noted that early applications for Hajj 2025 would ensure hassle-free visa processing and allow for better pilgrim training. The screening of submitted applications is expected to be completed within days, followed by the appointment of guides, with one guide now set for every 150 pilgrims, compared to 200 in previous years.

“In contrast to this year’s low numbers, over 14,500 applications were received for Hajj 2023, with 12,000 selected via draw of lots. However, applications began to decline last year when only 7,800 forms were submitted for a quota of 11,500,” he said.

