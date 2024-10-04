ETV Bharat / state

Hajj 2025: J&K Quota Left Unfilled As Applications Nosedive

Pilgrims use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, June 18, 2024 ( AP )

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a major decline in applications for Hajj 2025 as only 4,300 aspirants submitted their application forms, filling only 52% of the allocated quota of 8,200.

Last year, the Hajj Committee of India received 7,800 applications from the Union territory while 14,500 aspirants expressed willingness for Hajj 2023.

Despite the deadline for application submissions being extended three times, only 4,300 forms were received, including 2,300 male and 2,000 female pilgrims.

Due to the shortfall, no draw of lots system will be conducted this year.