J&K Govt Yet to Finalise Flood Damage Report, CM Asks Officials To Expedite Assessment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the Union Territory soon.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:58 PM IST
Srinagar: Thousands of flood-hit families and farmers in Jammu and Kashmir await government relief nearly a month after devastating floods swept the Union Territory.
The administration is yet to finalise the damage assessment report, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the UT soon. The floods in August and September ravaged large swathes of agricultural land, destroyed homes, and damaged key infrastructure including bridges and roads across the Jammu region and Kashmir valley.
Despite initial assessments conducted earlier this month, the final damage report has not yet been submitted to the Central government. Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar told ETV Bharat that the administration is yet to finalise the damage in the province.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, said the assessment is being done by the officials concerned. “The chief secretary has issued directions to all departments to complete the assessment by Thursday. Once the assessment is complete, the report will be forwarded to the Government of India,” Garg told ETV Bharat.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who chaired a high-level review meeting today, directed officials to expedite the assessment of damage so that the report can be submitted to the government of India for a comprehensive flood package.
Omar on Saturday said floods have damaged or swept away 330 bridges, around 1,500 kilometers of roads, government buildings, crops and fruits. “The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is visiting. We will put forward the demand for a comprehensive relief package so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir can get much-needed relief,” he said. He also assured compensation for apple growers affected by highway closure.
His deputy Surinder Choudhary hoped that the Prime Minister would announce a package, double that of 2014, for Jammu and Kashmir. “Everyone in Jammu, from a shopkeeper to a businessman, has suffered. Farmers and apple growers in Kashmir are equally hit,” Choudhary said.
In 2014, a Rs 80,000 crore relief and reconstruction package was announced by PM Modi following his visit to Jammu and Kashmir which was then ravaged by catastrophic floods.
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who visited affected areas in Jammu last week, said over 5,000 houses have been damaged. He said the union government will provide all possible assistance to the affected people. “Once the Jammu and Kashmir government submits its memoranda, the Central government will leave no stone unturned in providing relief,” he said.
Chouhan also announced that each affected family will be eligible for Rs 1.3 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), along with funding for a separate toilet unit. This assistance of Rs 1.3 lakh is provided by the rural development department to the people who live in extreme poverty.
Opposition leaders have also stepped up pressure for flood relief and rehabilitation of the affected people. Sunil Sharma, BJP General Secretary and Leader of Opposition, met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to demand increased financial assistance. “I have requested the LG that the support for affected families be increased substantially, so that people can rebuild their lives with dignity,” Sharma said.
Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, AICC General Secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, said the Congress party will raise this issue with the Government of India to ensure adequate relief reaches the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
PDP spokesperson Zuhaib Mir said the government should have compensated the people with relief by now. “Why is the government delaying assessment of the damage, and waiting for a final assessment from officials? Before the final assessment, the government should have provided initial relief to the people and farmers,” Mir said.
