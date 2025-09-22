ETV Bharat / state

J&K Govt Yet to Finalise Flood Damage Report, CM Asks Officials To Expedite Assessment

Srinagar: Thousands of flood-hit families and farmers in Jammu and Kashmir await government relief nearly a month after devastating floods swept the Union Territory.

The administration is yet to finalise the damage assessment report, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the UT soon. The floods in August and September ravaged large swathes of agricultural land, destroyed homes, and damaged key infrastructure including bridges and roads across the Jammu region and Kashmir valley.

Despite initial assessments conducted earlier this month, the final damage report has not yet been submitted to the Central government. Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar told ETV Bharat that the administration is yet to finalise the damage in the province.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, said the assessment is being done by the officials concerned. “The chief secretary has issued directions to all departments to complete the assessment by Thursday. Once the assessment is complete, the report will be forwarded to the Government of India,” Garg told ETV Bharat.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who chaired a high-level review meeting today, directed officials to expedite the assessment of damage so that the report can be submitted to the government of India for a comprehensive flood package.

Omar on Saturday said floods have damaged or swept away 330 bridges, around 1,500 kilometers of roads, government buildings, crops and fruits. “The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is visiting. We will put forward the demand for a comprehensive relief package so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir can get much-needed relief,” he said. He also assured compensation for apple growers affected by highway closure.