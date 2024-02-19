J&K Govt to Introduce Seaplanes from Dal Lake to Manasbal

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government is gearing up to introduce a subsidised seaplane service between Dal Lake in Srinagar and Manasbal in Ganderbal. Mumbai-based Maritime Energy Heli Airservices Pvt Ltd (MEHAIR) is set to operate the service.

The Secretary of the local Civil Aviation Department, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, has directed officials to expedite the final approvals, particularly regarding the impact on irrigation and flood control. Senior officials confirmed to ETV Bharat that security aspects are also under thorough review. The administration envisions that a direct link between the two picturesque lakes will further enhance tourism, which has been steadily growing in the region.

A government official stated, "MEHAIR is a pioneer in seaplanes, and the process is on to take to the skies of Kashmir. They have assured us a single-engine plane with a capacity of nine passengers and two pilots that will be deployed initially for the Kashmir zone."

Meanwhile, a representative from MEHAIR told ETV Bharat, "The Indian government plans to include dedicated seaplane routes under the forthcoming UDAN 5.3 subsidisation scheme. Our eyes are set on Andaman, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and other states where there is feasibility for seaplanes."

"The development of tourism and overall progress in Kashmir is a priority area for the Government of India and seaplanes have emerged as an exciting option for connecting various lakes in Kashmir, starting with the popular Dal and Manasbal lakes. So far we have got plane parking permission in the area. Once all permissions are secured, MEHAIR's seaplanes will proudly take to the skies of Kashmir, boosting tourism and economic development in the region," the representative added.

Providing details about the aircraft, he mentioned, "We are planning to deploy our Cessna (single turboprop) C208 Grand Caravan in Kashmir. We had ordered ten, including two outfitted with floats (rudders) and the others with fixed gears. Eight have already been received, and the remaining two will be delivered by the end of this year."

Despite the abundance of suitable waterways and underserved regions, India has not had commercial seaplane services. In 2020-21, SpiceJet attempted to launch a scheduled route in Gujarat, but it was suspended shortly after launch and has not been revisited since.