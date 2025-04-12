J&K Govt Orders Magisterial Probe Into Road Mishap At Handwara

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday ordered a magisterial probe into a road accident in which two school students were killed while 22 sustained injuries.

Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani said the government has announced ex-gratia for the victims while describing the tragedy as a 'personal loss'. The bus carrying students for picnic had overturned in north Kashmir’s Handwara in the morning. Wani announced that families of the deceased will receive Rs 1 lakh each while those who sustained severe injuries will be given Rs 50,000. Besides, Rs 25,000 will be given to the rest of the injured from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Wani immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Handwara to inquire about the condition of injured there. He said the state government will soon improve healthcare facilities across the region. “Our aim is to build such facilities locally so that no one needs to be shifted out for treatment,” he added. Wani said that the government is also working to enhance road infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bus was ferrying 16 students, all girls, of Government Degree College Sogam. It met with an accident at Vodbhpora village. Locals rushed to help and shifted the injured students to the hospital, where one of them was declared dead. While most of the injured were tended to at Handwara hospital, three were referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment. One more succumbed at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed anguish over the accident.