ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Govt Employees Asked To Submit Property Returns By Jan 31, 2025

The measure is in line with the Jammu and Kashmir Public Servants Declaration of Assets and Other Provisions Act, 1983,

J&K: Govt Employees Asked To Submit Property Returns By Jan 31, 2025
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chairing the first cabinet meeting, at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday asked all the employees to submit their annual property returns for the year 2024 via the online Property Returns System (PRS) portal by January 31, 2025.

In a circular (No. 30-JK(GAD) of 2024) dated December 27, 2024, the General Administration Department (Vigilance) stated that employees are required to declare their assets, including those of their family members, by next year's end. Failure to comply will lead to penalties under the Prevention of Corruption Act and denial of vigilance clearance.

The measure is in line with the Jammu and Kashmir Public Servants Declaration of Assets and Other Provisions Act, 1983, aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability within the public sector.

“It shall be incumbent on the part of every public servant to submit annual returns of the assets held by him and his family members in January every year and shall indicate the reasons for the increase, if any, in the assets and source thereof,” reads the circular issued here. “The Servants Declaration of Assets Act and Rules made thereunder provides for imposing a penalty for non-submission of the property returns by the public servants,” it adds.

The PRS portal, accessible at [https://prs.jk.gov.in](https://prs.jk.gov.in), will remain operational from January 1 to January 31, 2025. The government has directed all Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to ensure the registration of employees on the portal, ensuring timely submission of returns. The portal will automatically close after the deadline.

Read More

  1. JKMSCL Asks J&K Hospitals To Stop Using Anaesthetic Drug After Doctors Flag Severe Complications Among Patients
  2. Resurgent Employee Unions In Kashmir Pin Hopes On Newly Elected J&K Govt

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday asked all the employees to submit their annual property returns for the year 2024 via the online Property Returns System (PRS) portal by January 31, 2025.

In a circular (No. 30-JK(GAD) of 2024) dated December 27, 2024, the General Administration Department (Vigilance) stated that employees are required to declare their assets, including those of their family members, by next year's end. Failure to comply will lead to penalties under the Prevention of Corruption Act and denial of vigilance clearance.

The measure is in line with the Jammu and Kashmir Public Servants Declaration of Assets and Other Provisions Act, 1983, aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability within the public sector.

“It shall be incumbent on the part of every public servant to submit annual returns of the assets held by him and his family members in January every year and shall indicate the reasons for the increase, if any, in the assets and source thereof,” reads the circular issued here. “The Servants Declaration of Assets Act and Rules made thereunder provides for imposing a penalty for non-submission of the property returns by the public servants,” it adds.

The PRS portal, accessible at [https://prs.jk.gov.in](https://prs.jk.gov.in), will remain operational from January 1 to January 31, 2025. The government has directed all Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to ensure the registration of employees on the portal, ensuring timely submission of returns. The portal will automatically close after the deadline.

Read More

  1. JKMSCL Asks J&K Hospitals To Stop Using Anaesthetic Drug After Doctors Flag Severe Complications Among Patients
  2. Resurgent Employee Unions In Kashmir Pin Hopes On Newly Elected J&K Govt

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU AND KASHMIRGOVT EMPLOYEES PROPERTY RETURNSJK EMPLOYEES PROPERTY RETURNS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.