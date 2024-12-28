J&K: Govt Employees Asked To Submit Property Returns By Jan 31, 2025

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday asked all the employees to submit their annual property returns for the year 2024 via the online Property Returns System (PRS) portal by January 31, 2025.

In a circular (No. 30-JK(GAD) of 2024) dated December 27, 2024, the General Administration Department (Vigilance) stated that employees are required to declare their assets, including those of their family members, by next year's end. Failure to comply will lead to penalties under the Prevention of Corruption Act and denial of vigilance clearance.

The measure is in line with the Jammu and Kashmir Public Servants Declaration of Assets and Other Provisions Act, 1983, aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability within the public sector.

“It shall be incumbent on the part of every public servant to submit annual returns of the assets held by him and his family members in January every year and shall indicate the reasons for the increase, if any, in the assets and source thereof,” reads the circular issued here. “The Servants Declaration of Assets Act and Rules made thereunder provides for imposing a penalty for non-submission of the property returns by the public servants,” it adds.

The PRS portal, accessible at [https://prs.jk.gov.in](https://prs.jk.gov.in), will remain operational from January 1 to January 31, 2025. The government has directed all Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to ensure the registration of employees on the portal, ensuring timely submission of returns. The portal will automatically close after the deadline.