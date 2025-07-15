J&K Government Toughens Stand Against Hurdles Hindering Smooth Running, Seeks LG's apology

Srinagar: The gloves appear to be off as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hinted at a toughened stand against hurdles hindering the smooth functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir government.
This follows a day after police unsuccessfully attempted to prevent him and his cabinet colleagues from offering tributes at the cemetery in Srinagar’s Khawaja Bazar, where 22 civilians killed by the Dogra army on 13 July 1931 are interred.
Addressing an official event in Srinagar, Abdullah warned against mistaking his ‘politeness’ with ‘weakness’, vowing to fight for the people.
“I want to say it here clearly. Don’t take our politeness as our weakness,” he said. “Some people have the misunderstanding that we don’t talk in a high-pitched voice. We don’t issue threats, and we don’t engage in gundagardi. They think we are weak.'
Abdullah, alongside his cabinet colleagues, inaugurated a new complex comprising a 120-bed Government Bone & Joint Hospital in Srinagar.
In an apparent dig at the Lieutenant Governor’s administration, he said hurdles are being created to impede the government's smooth functioning, but these attempts will not deter their determination.
“We will not compromise with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We are not here with someone’s favour. For eight years, those who ran the government stayed here on a favour. But after the Almighty, we are indebted towards our people for electing us,” Abdullah added.
The Chief Minister disclosed that he had maintained silence and did not complain about the hurdles of the last eight months since his government was sworn in.
“But if yesterday’s unfortunate incident had not occurred, you would not have come to know the reality. We didn’t want to show it, but they (LG administration) exposed it by creating hurdles," he added.
Abdullah walked on a busy road and climbed over the fence as the memorial’s gate was closed, with video showing police grappling with him. The incident prompted non-BJP Chief Ministers and Opposition leaders to condemn the incident.
On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary described the incident as an ‘insult to the Indian Constitution and Legislative Assembly’, demanding an apology from the LG Manoj Sinha.
“The LG Manoj Sinha accepted the responsibility for the Pahalgam attack after 82 days. Similarly, one day he would accept that the police, which falls under LG’s control, committed wrong with CM Omar Abdullah,” he added.
