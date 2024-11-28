J&K Government Comes To Rescue Of JKSRTC For Lifting Ban On Their Entry To Srinagar

Srinagar: Taking cognisance of restricting entry of JKSRTC buses from entering Srinagar city, the Jammu and Kashmir Transport Minister has instructed for lifting restrictions on them.

The Minister Satish Sharma has instructed the Secretary, Transport to take up the matter with concerned authorities for redressal on an urgent basis, said an official spokesperson.

He insisted that restrictions on the government-owned buses in the capital city is causing severe inconvenience to commuters. Like the private transport buses, the government buses coming from north Kashmir are stopped at Bemina bypass and the south Kashmir at Pantha Chowk.

This move, according to the J&K Traffic Police department, was based on the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court for decongesting the city traffic.

But Sharma highlighted that lifting the restrictions would end the ongoing hardships for commuters and will provide easy accessibility to them, the spokesperson added.

"He also emphasised that the transport facilities being provided by the JKRTC is the most affordable and convenient one, besides being liked by the general public/daily commuters, especially employees, students and patients,” said the official.

Besides public inconvenience, ETV Bharat had reported the ban was causing daily losses worth Rs four lakh to the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC).

The minister said the government is committed to providing all facilities to the people and will take prompt action to resolve the issues at the earliest to avoid inconveniencing them.