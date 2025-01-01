J&K: Four Militant Associates Arrested In Kashmir's Tral Area

Anantnag: At least four militant associates were arrested in South Kashmir along with incriminating material, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the four persons arrested from the Tral area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district were arrested for assisting the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. Incriminating materials were also recovered from their possession.

The arrested militant associates have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Naik, S/o Farooq Ahmad Naik, resident of Tral Payeen; Umar Nazir Sheikh, S/o Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, resident of the Kuchmulla area; Inayat Firdoos Rather, S/o Firdoos Ahmad Rather, resident of Tral Payeen; and Salman Nazir Lone, S/o Nazir Ahmad Lone, R/o Kounserbal, Tral.

Police said that all the arrested persons were involved in providing logistical support and transportation of arms and ammunition to active militants of outfit JeM in the Tral and Awantipora areas of Pulwama district.

A case vide FIR No. 134/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral in this regard, and further investigations have been initiated.

On November 3, security forces arrested an Overground Worker (OGW) of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant outfit and recovered a pistol, bullets, and two grenades from his possession in the same district. The arrested OGW was identified as Sajjad Ahmed Dar.