Mehbooba Mufti Demands Strict Punishment In Kathua, Sopore Killings

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti today said that if the Government of India wants to maintain a respectful relationship with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it must ensure strict punishment for those involved in recent civilian killings.

“The Government of India must maintain relations with Jammu and Kashmir with respect and dignity for the people here. This relationship won't work unless those responsible for the civilian killings in Bomai and Kathua are held accountable," she told reporters in Srinagar at her party office today.

The former chief minister was referring to the recent killing of civilian Waseem Ahmad Mir of Bomai, Sopore, and Makhan Din of Kathua, who died by suicide after allegedly being tortured by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Mir was allegedly killed in army firing on the night of February 6 while driving a truck loaded with apple boxes. Din ended his life after accusing the police of torture and harassment.

Mehbooba lashed out at J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for not raising the issue of civilian killings during his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

“Omar Sahab should have brought up the killings of the two civilians with the Home Minister and demanded punishment for the army and police personnel involved,” she said.