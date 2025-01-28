J&K: ACB Officer Injured As Blaze Erupts In Srinagar Residence

Srinagar: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sustained injuries during a fire that broke out at his government residence in the Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

“DSP Hilal Ahmad was injured at his residence when the blaze erupted. He was promptly rushed to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition,” a senior police official stated.

The official further added, “The Fire and Emergency Services, acting swiftly in response to the distress call, managed to control the flames with assistance from local residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation; though preliminary findings suggest a possible electrical short circuit.”

This fire incident follows another major blaze on Monday when a massive fire broke out in the forest area of the historic Hariparbat hills in Srinagar. Firefighters, aided by local police, managed to contain the flames. “There are no reports of damage to any residential houses or historic sites,” the official confirmed.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a warning last week about a very high risk of forest fires in Jammu and Kashmir amid prolonged dry weather. The advisory, valid until 11 am on January 30, cautioned that forested areas in the region could face severe fire hazards in the coming days. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and to dial 112 in case of emergencies.

Jammu and Kashmir, known for its abundant forests, has 20,230 square kilometres of forest area, accounting for roughly 10% of its total land area. Excluding Ladakh, which has minimal natural forests, the forest cover increases to 47%.