ETV Bharat / state

J&K DGP Urges People To Approach Police Without Hesitation In Maiden Public Redressal Meet In Kashmir

Srinagar: Highlighting the significance of direction communication, J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat urged people to approach the police without any hesitation.

Hosting a maiden grievance Public Grievance Redressal programme at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Kashmir since he assumed the charge last year, the event aimed at strengthening relationship with the public saw almost 200 public representations.

According to an official, the delegations and individuals directly engaged with the top police leadership regarding their concerns and seeking resolutions for their grievances.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Birdi, DIG Central Kashmir Range, SSP Srinagar and SSP Security & SSP PCR Kashmir were also present in the programme. "All the grievances were taken note of for appropriate action," said the official and added on-the-spot directions were passed by the DGP in several issues.