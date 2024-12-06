J&K: CRPF Jawan Dies Of Heart Attack Laid To Rest In South Kashmir

Anantnag: The last rites of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were held in the Shangus area of Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased, Azad Ahmad Najar, son of Gull Mohammad, suffered a massive heart attack on duty in the Mattan area of south Kashmir.

Najar was accorded full state honours during his burial, which took place in his home village of Sheikhpora Shangus on Friday evening. A large number of people attended the funeral of the deceased jawan, while CRPF and police officers paid tribute to the deceased during a wreath-laying ceremony.

Constable Najar, reportedly, fell unconscious and was immediately shifted to a nearby health centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Azad Ahmad Najar was accorded full state honour (ETV Bharat)

“During the intervening night, one of the CRPF personnel posted at the Mattan camp fainted and was immediately evacuated to the Public Health Centre (PHC), Mattan, where doctors declared him dead,” officials reported. “However, preliminary investigations suggest that he died of cardiac arrest.” Meanwhile, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

In another incident, an Army jawan suffered a cardiac arrest while searching for militants in the Harwan forest area of Srinagar. The deceased jawan has been identified as Jasvinder Singh of the 34 Assam Rifles.

According to the officials, the army forces were conducting a search operation on Friday morning for militants in the Faqeer Gujree Dara, Harwan area of the Srinagar outskirts when a soldier lost consciousness and died of cardiac arrest.