J&K Crime Branch Books Tahsildar, Six Others In Srinagar Land Fraud Case

Crime Branch Kashmir raids multiple locations in Srinagar and Budgam, booking a tahsildar and six others for land fraud. ( Etv Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police's Crime Branch on Thursday booked a tahsildar and six other persons for defrauding a woman in a land sale, accusing them of altering land records, fraud and corruption.

SSP Abdul Wahid of Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) said searches were carried out at multiple locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts in connection with an FIR against seven persons, including a tahsildar, for corruption, cheating, false mutations and wrongful insertions in revenue records.

Wahid said the Crime Branch received a written complaint from a woman, who alleged that she had purchased five kanals of land at Balhama in Srinagar outskirts for Rs 88 lakh and exchange for her two kanals of land.

She has claimed the land purchase from Mohammed Shafi Lone alias Shafi Cheeni of Srinagar. The woman has further alleged that sale deeds were taken back by the accused persons for updation of records; however, after their return, it was found that insertions have been made in sale deeds by changing Khasra numbers from 314, 315 to 290, 325 to 316 and 312, 324 min and 290 was changed to 290.

She has alleged that the land was under her possession; however, one individual forcibly occupied two Kanals and 10 marlas from the said land, who claimed that the land was sold to him by one Rayaz Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar.