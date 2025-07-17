J&K Crime Branch Books Tahsildar, Six Others In Srinagar Land Fraud Case

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police's Crime Branch on Thursday booked a tahsildar and six other persons for defrauding a woman in a land sale, accusing them of altering land records, fraud and corruption.
SSP Abdul Wahid of Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) said searches were carried out at multiple locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts in connection with an FIR against seven persons, including a tahsildar, for corruption, cheating, false mutations and wrongful insertions in revenue records.
Wahid said the Crime Branch received a written complaint from a woman, who alleged that she had purchased five kanals of land at Balhama in Srinagar outskirts for Rs 88 lakh and exchange for her two kanals of land.
She has claimed the land purchase from Mohammed Shafi Lone alias Shafi Cheeni of Srinagar. The woman has further alleged that sale deeds were taken back by the accused persons for updation of records; however, after their return, it was found that insertions have been made in sale deeds by changing Khasra numbers from 314, 315 to 290, 325 to 316 and 312, 324 min and 290 was changed to 290.
She has alleged that the land was under her possession; however, one individual forcibly occupied two Kanals and 10 marlas from the said land, who claimed that the land was sold to him by one Rayaz Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar.
The SSP said that during the probe, it has been prima facie substantiated that the accused deceived the complainant and had inserted wrong survey numbers in the sale deeds in connivance with the revenue officers concerned and officials.
During the investigation, it has also surfaced that false mutations have been inserted afterwards in the revenue records by the then tahsildar Balhama Nusrat Aziz and the then Patwari Ashiq Ali, illegally to confer undue benefit upon Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, who sold the land which did not belong to him.
“The criminal acts on the part of the accused persons prima facie disclose commission of offences punishable under U/S 167,420, 120-B RPC r/w 5(2) Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006. Accordingly, case FIR No. 14/2025 has been registered in P/S EOW (Crime Branch Kashmir). These involved persons have been operating in an organised manner, causing substantial loss and agony to gullible people in Srinagar and Budgam areas,” the officer said.
Read more: J&K Bank Multi Crore Loan Scam: Bank Manager Among Five Arrested By Crime Branch