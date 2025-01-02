J&K: Check Traffic Restriction, Diversions In Jammu In View Of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Birth Anniversary Processions

Jammu: The Traffic Police Department of Jammu has announced comprehensive traffic arrangements and diversions in connection with the ‘Nagar Kirtan’ procession scheduled for January 3, 2025. The event is being organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, the tenth and last Guru of Sikhs.

According to organisers, the procession will commence at 9:00 am from Gurdwara Sahib Sri Guru Nanak Dev in Chand Nagar, Jammu, and pass through various key locations before culminating at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Nanak Nagar. The procession will pass through Swami Vivekananda Chowk, Dogra Chowk, Bikram Chowk, and other prominent points in the city.

Given the expected movement of devotees and vehicles, the Traffic Police have outlined specific diversions and restrictions to manage the flow of traffic and minimise inconvenience.

Traffic Advisory For Jammu in view Of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Birth Anniversary Processions (ETV Bharat)

Interstate and highway traffic will face notable diversions. Vehicles plying from Samba, Kathua, and other inter-state routes will be redirected via the Narwal bypass towards Nagrota. Similarly, traffic from Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor will be diverted through the 4th Tawi Bridge and Bakshi Nagar Pulli. Those travelling from Indira Chowk towards JP Chowk and Vivekananda Chowk will be rerouted via BC Road or the 4th Tawi Bridge until the procession clears Dogra Chowk, the traffic advisory states.

City-bound traffic will also experience changes; vehicles heading towards Jammu City and Akhnoor will use alternative routes such as Narwal, Qasim Nagar, PHQ Chowk, and the flyover at Bikram Chowk.

For the traffic originating between Kunjwani, Satwari, and RS Pura, the designated routes include Asia Crossing and the 4th Tawi Bridge. Light motor vehicles will need to utilise the interior lanes of Gandhi Nagar and Shastri Nagar.

Heavy vehicles travelling from Katra, Udhampur, and Doda will be diverted from the Kunjwani bypass to avoid congestion within the city. Additionally, no truck entry will be permitted in Jammu City between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM on January 3.

The Traffic Police have urged commuters to plan their travel and cooperate with officials to ensure smooth traffic management. Motorists and PSV operators have been specifically requested to adhere to the diversions and instructions. The public has been asked to reach out to the Traffic Control Unit at 0191-2459048 or 94191-47732.