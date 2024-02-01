Loading...

J&K: Man Booked for Blasphemous Social Media Post Against Prophet of Islam in Ramban

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

Updated : Feb 1, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

Social media representational pic

District Magistrate Ramban, Baseerul Haq Choudhary said in a post on X that a FIR has been registered against the accused for making blasphemous post against the Prophet of Islam on social media. The DM Ramban said that there was "zero tolerance for such provocative behavior".

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir): Two months after a Maharashtra resident studying engineering at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar made blasphemous remarks against the Prophet of Islam, another man from Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir has made similar remarks on social media, official sources said. Authorities have promised “zero tolerance” against the “provocative behavior” and booked him under law.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, District Magistrate Ramban Baseerul Haq Choudhary said, “The district administration strongly condemns the insolence done by the social media post in the honor of the Prophet of Islam. An FIR has been registered against the accused and strict action will be taken as per law. The district administration of Ramban has full competence and determination to bring such elements of the society to book”.

Sources said that a FIR has been already filed against the culprits under sections 295-A, 153-A, 298, and 505 IPC. DC Ramban appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony and mutual brotherhood in the area adding there will be “zero tolerance for such provocative behavior”. The identity of the accused was not immediately known.

The nature of the blasphemous post was also not clear at the time this report was filed. The post disrespectful of the Prophet of Islam comes two months after police booked a youth from Maharashtra enrolled at NIT Srinagar for similar social media comments against the last Prophet of Islam. District Police Srinagar had said at the time that it had “taken cognizance of the incident of uploading of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of NIT Srinagar”.

“Upon receipt of communication from NIT authorities, case FIR No.156/23 u/s 295A,153A,153 IPC registered,” police had said.

  1. Read more: J&K: Engineering student at NIT Srinagar rusticated for communal remarks; case registered
  2. Kashmiri students protest against blasphemous post by non-local student at NIT Srinagar
  3. NIT Srinagar blasphemous post row: J&K DGP warns against street protests
Last Updated :Feb 1, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

TAGGED:

blasphemous post RambanBlasphemous Social Media PostRamban blasphemyJK blasphemy

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.