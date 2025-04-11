ETV Bharat / state

J&K Assembly Scuffle: AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Flags BJP Legislators In Letter To Speaker

The incident took place on Wednesday, the last day of the budget session, but the controversy surrounding it refused to die down.

J&K Assembly Scuffle: AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Flags BJP Legislators In Letter To Speaker
AAP MLA Mehraj Malik outside Jammu Kashmir assembly (ANI) (File photo ETV Bharat)
Published : April 11, 2025 at 7:47 PM IST

Jammu: Days after the scuffle broke between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mehraj Malik and Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs Vikram Singh Randhawa and Yudhveer Sethi, the former wrote a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, demanding action against the BJP MLAs.

The incident took place on Wednesday, the last day of the budget session, but the controversy surrounding it refused to die down.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Malik said that he wrote the letter because the BJP MLAs allegedly assaulted him and used abusive language against him on the assembly premises. He claimed to have received bruises on his body after being pushed by the BJP members. A few blows were also exchanged, but the situation was calmed down by National Conference MLAs, who took Malik inside the assembly hall.

“I have already written to the speaker regarding the incident, but so far no response has been received from the Honourable Speaker,” Malik told ETV Bharat.

After the incident, Malik launched a scathing attack on the BJP MLAs on several occasions, including in the media. He also received support from several quarters of Jammu and Kashmir, with people demanding action against Randhawa and Sethi.

People have taken to the streets in many places, including his home district of Doda, to condemn the BJP MLAs. Even in Jammu City, several people gathered outside the Press Club and chanted anti-BJP and pro-Malik slogans. But now Malik has alleged that police and administration are harassing his supporters in district Doda.

“Administration and police in district Doda are targeting innocent people who support us. It won't be tolerated now. Let us live in peace. Don't create law and order problems here,” Malik had written on his Facebook page.

