J&K Assembly Polls: Stage Set for Crucial Second Phase

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The stage has been set for the high-stakes second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, with 239 candidates trying their luck for 26 seats across six districts of the Union territory.

On Wednesday, over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of the contenders, including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other top leaders.

Like in the first phase, the security has been beefed up across the region, particularly in the areas going to polls in this phase. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also made elaborate arrangements for incident-free and transparent conduct.

As per official figures, as many as 3,502 polling stations, including 1,056 urban and 2,446 rural stations, have been set up in 26 constituencies. All the polling booths have webcasting facilities to ensure transparency.

The authorities have also set up 157 special polling stations, including 26 all-women 'pink polling stations', specially-abled persons-manned polling booths.

Key Contenders in Phase 2

Key contenders in Phase 2 of the 2024 J&K assembly elections include Omar from Ganderbal and Budgam, J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra from Central Shalteng, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s UT president Ravinder Raina from Jammu’s Nowshera.