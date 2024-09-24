J&K Assembly Polls: Stage Set for Crucial Second Phase

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The stage has been set for the high-stakes second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, with 239 candidates trying their luck for 26 seats across six districts of the Union territory.
On Wednesday, over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of the contenders, including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other top leaders.
Like in the first phase, the security has been beefed up across the region, particularly in the areas going to polls in this phase. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also made elaborate arrangements for incident-free and transparent conduct.
As per official figures, as many as 3,502 polling stations, including 1,056 urban and 2,446 rural stations, have been set up in 26 constituencies. All the polling booths have webcasting facilities to ensure transparency.
The authorities have also set up 157 special polling stations, including 26 all-women 'pink polling stations', specially-abled persons-manned polling booths.
Key Contenders in Phase 2
Key contenders in Phase 2 of the 2024 J&K assembly elections include Omar from Ganderbal and Budgam, J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra from Central Shalteng, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s UT president Ravinder Raina from Jammu’s Nowshera.
Also in the fray is jailed separatist leader Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, alias Barkati. He is contesting from Beerwah and Ganderbal. He is vying with a hope to repeat AIP president Engineer Rashid's win in the Lok Sabha against Abdullah.
Other top contestants are Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari and the National Conference veterans—Ali Mohammad Sagar and Abdul Rahim Rather. Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, who is contesting on the BJP ticket, is also in the fray.
Record Voter Turnout Of 61.38% In First Phase
The first phase of J&K polls witnessed an estimated 61.38% voter turnout making the second phase even more interesting. The outcome of this phase is crucial as it has the potential to change the dynamics of the electoral politics in Kashmir.
At least six districts Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi are going to polls on Wednesday.
The key constituencies include Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, and Lal Chowk, earlier known as NC bastions in the Srinagar district. However, the delimitation process, which redrew boundaries in the UT, would impact the outcome of this phase and subsequently shape Jammu and Kashmir's future politics.
The third phase will be held on October 1. The votes will be counted on October 8.
