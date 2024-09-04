J&K Assembly Polls: Mendhar Seat To Witness Triangular Contest Among NC, PDP And BJP Candidates

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): As the much awaited assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir draw near, the Mendhar Assembly constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidate is witnessing a triangular contest among NC, PDP and BJP candidates.

The National Conference has fielded Javed Ahmad Rana from Mendhar assembly. People's Democratic Party have given the ticket to Advocate Nadeem Rafiq Khan, while the BJP has fielded Murtaza Khan from Mendhar constituency.

Rana had won the seat in 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a state. Rana, who secured 31,186 votes, won the seat with a margin of 9,025 votes and a vote share of 47.8%. He defeated PDP candidate Advocate Maroof Ahmad Khan who got 22,161 votes (33.9% vote share). Indian National Congress candidate Murtaza Ahmad Khan stood third with 7,255 votes (11.1% vote share). In 2008, the People's Democratic Party leader Sardar Rafiq Hussain Khan registered a win while in the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Rana registered victory. In 1996 and 1987 state elections, NC leader Nissar Ahmad Khan had emerged victorious respectively.

As per data of the Election Commission, there were 81,554 voters in the Mendhar constituency in the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections including 42,502 male and 38317 female voters.

The Mendhar constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the 2nd phase on 25 September along with the other constituencies of the Jammu and Kashmir

The result for Mendhar Assembly constituency will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.