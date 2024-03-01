J&K Administration Grants Special Leave to Kashmiri Pandits for Mahashivratri

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 40 minutes ago

In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved a three-day special casual leave for Jammu-based migrant and PM Package employees working in the Kashmir Valley. This special leave coincides with the Mahashivratri festival, allowing these employees to celebrate with their families in Jammu.

In a move to appease the Kashmiri Pandits, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to grant a three-day special cause leave for Jammu-based migrant and PM Package employees working in the Kashmir Valley in order to celebrate Mahashivaratri festival. Observers opined that the measures have been taken to secure the support of Kashmiri Pandits ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Srinagar: In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved a three-day special casual leave for Jammu-based migrant and PM Package employees working in the Kashmir Valley. This special leave coincides with the Mahashivratri festival, allowing these employees to celebrate with their families in Jammu.

The official order, released on Friday, designates the special casual leave for March 7, 9 and 11. The order explicitly states, "Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of three days Special Casual Leave on March 7, 9 and 11 in favour of Jammu-based migrant and PM Package employees working in the Kashmir Valley, who desire to celebrate ‘Mahashivratri’ with their families at Jammu."

The decision has triggered speculation among political analysts, who view it as a strategic move in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This move follows a series of events in 2022, including protests after their colleague, Rahul Bhat, was shot dead by militants in Budgam's Chadoora in the last week of May 2022. In response, the government temporarily halted salaries on September 21 2022, but the salaries were released in February 2023 amid public pressure.

"Last year, saw various efforts by the government to appease PM Package employees, including the inauguration of flats and promotions. Observers opined that the steps have been taken in securing the support of Kashmiri pandits, historically a significant vote bank for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," a Srinagar-based political analyst said on condition of anonymity.

The analyst further said, "In February 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the release of salaries for PM Package employees in the Kashmir division, who had resumed their duties. The Chief Secretary's office directed compliance from all department heads, extending the release to employees on winter vacation, those on probation, and others, with the absent period adjusted from their leave accounts."

"The current move is seen as a significant step in addressing the concerns of Kashmiri Pandits and fostering political goodwill ahead of the elections," he added. Introduced in 2008, the PM Package employed around 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits across various government departments. In May 2022, over 350 government employees in the Kashmir Valley, predominantly Kashmiri Pandits submitted resignation letters to LG Manoj Singh following the killing of their colleague, Rahul Bhat, by militants. Some employees relocated to Jammu, citing security concerns, and have since refused to return to work in the Valley.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read more: J&K Police Award Rs 3 Lakh To Villager Who Gave Info Of Pak-Drone In Ramgarh Sector

TAGGED:

Kashmiri PanditsSpecial LeaveMahashivratriJ and K Administration

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.