J&K Administration Grants Special Leave to Kashmiri Pandits for Mahashivratri

Srinagar: In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved a three-day special casual leave for Jammu-based migrant and PM Package employees working in the Kashmir Valley. This special leave coincides with the Mahashivratri festival, allowing these employees to celebrate with their families in Jammu.

The official order, released on Friday, designates the special casual leave for March 7, 9 and 11. The order explicitly states, "Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of three days Special Casual Leave on March 7, 9 and 11 in favour of Jammu-based migrant and PM Package employees working in the Kashmir Valley, who desire to celebrate ‘Mahashivratri’ with their families at Jammu."

The decision has triggered speculation among political analysts, who view it as a strategic move in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This move follows a series of events in 2022, including protests after their colleague, Rahul Bhat, was shot dead by militants in Budgam's Chadoora in the last week of May 2022. In response, the government temporarily halted salaries on September 21 2022, but the salaries were released in February 2023 amid public pressure.

"Last year, saw various efforts by the government to appease PM Package employees, including the inauguration of flats and promotions. Observers opined that the steps have been taken in securing the support of Kashmiri pandits, historically a significant vote bank for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," a Srinagar-based political analyst said on condition of anonymity.

The analyst further said, "In February 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the release of salaries for PM Package employees in the Kashmir division, who had resumed their duties. The Chief Secretary's office directed compliance from all department heads, extending the release to employees on winter vacation, those on probation, and others, with the absent period adjusted from their leave accounts."

"The current move is seen as a significant step in addressing the concerns of Kashmiri Pandits and fostering political goodwill ahead of the elections," he added. Introduced in 2008, the PM Package employed around 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits across various government departments. In May 2022, over 350 government employees in the Kashmir Valley, predominantly Kashmiri Pandits submitted resignation letters to LG Manoj Singh following the killing of their colleague, Rahul Bhat, by militants. Some employees relocated to Jammu, citing security concerns, and have since refused to return to work in the Valley.

