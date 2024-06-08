J&K Administration Dismisses Four Employees for Anti-National Activities

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday dismissed four employees, including two police officers, a teacher and an assistant lineman in the Jal Shakti Department, due to their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

According to a statement from a government spokesperson, the employees had come under scrutiny from law enforcement and intelligence agencies for engaging in activities harmful to the state's interests, including involvement in militancy-related activities.

The statement said that Abdul Rehman Dar, a selection grade constable in the police department, was found not only transporting illegal arms and ammunition for militants, but also providing them with camouflage uniforms and other materials, exploiting his position within the department.

Ghulam Rasool Bhat, another police constable, was similarly involved in transporting illegal arms and ammunition for militants. The statement noted that Bhat had been supplying weapons and ammunition to militants for an extended period and was connected to the militant network through overground workers (OGWs) operating under militant outfits based in Pakistan.

Shabir Ahmad Wani, a teacher in the education department, was identified as an active member of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), a banned organisation with links to militant groups. He played a significant role in strengthening JeI and mobilising support among sympathisers. Wani has multiple FIRs registered against him for inciting and leading violent assemblies during the 2016 unrest in DH Pora and continues to act as an OGW for banned militant groups, particularly Hizbul Mujahideen.

Anayatullah Shah Pirzada, an assistant lineman in the Jal Shakti Department, was revealed to be a militant associate of the banned Al-Badr Mujahideen group. Pirzada had direct associations with notorious militants like Yousuf Baloch and Tameem, who led Al-Badr Mujahideen at different times in Kashmir. He has been involved in various FIRs related to the recovery of satellite phones and hand grenades and has been communicating with Al-Badr Mujahideen militants based in Pakistan. The statement emphasised that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national elements exploiting their positions within government service.

