J&K: 12 FIRs Registered Against House, Land Owners For Not Providing Details Of Tenants To Police

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered twelve FIRs against house/land owners for not providing details of tenants to Police in a drive launched for the verification of tenants/outsiders across Samba district, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

The verification process was initiated by the Samba Police for the outsiders staying as tenants and domestic helpers. During the drive, four cases were registered at Police Station Samba, three cases each were registered at Police Bari Brahmana & Police Station Ramgarh and one case each registered at Police Station Vijaypur & Police Station Ghagwal under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), added the police spokesperson.

Twelve FIRs registered under section 223 BNS includes FIR Nos. 48/2025, 49/2025, 50/2025 & 51/2025 of PS Samba, FIR Nos. 24/2025, 25/2025 & 26/2025 of PS Bari Brahmana, FIR Nos. 09/2025, 10/2025 & 11/2025 of PS Ramgarh, FIR No. 19/2025 of PS Vijaypur and FIR No. 27/2025 of PS Ghagwal, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that District Magistrate Samba has ordered the Police verification of the tenants and despite orders, the booked persons failed to get the Police verification of their tenant conducted. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba urged upon the citizens of the district to come forward and provide the complete details of their tenants/domestic helpers to their nearest Police Station and get the Police verification done timely.