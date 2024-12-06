ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Rs 11.55 Lakh Recovered From Polluters In Bhaderwah; 130 Notices Served, NGT Informed

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that over 125 private households and government undertakings in the Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district have been served notices for polluting local water bodies.

In its report, JKPCC revealed that environmental compensation of Rs 11.55 lakh has been recovered from the Bhaderwah Municipal Committee for improper disposal of mixed municipal solid waste. "The executive officer of the municipal committee has paid the compensation, which was levied for unscientific dumping practices," the committee's member secretary has conveyed to the NGT. "A three-member panel has been formed to identify violators, including households and government bodies directly discharging waste into water bodies within municipal limits."

At least 130 notices have been given out so far, and by instructions received, these cases will be presented to Lok Adalat for additional action. Additionally, 17 kanals of land in Gatha, which is roughly 5 kilometres from Bhaderwah town, were identified in the report as the potential location for a sewage treatment plant. The job of engaging a consultant to draft the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been assigned to the Director of Urban Local Bodies in Jammu.

To stop waste from being dumped into Puneja Nullah, a CCTV camera monitoring system has been put in place. The member secretary claims that this strategy has been successful in keeping things tidy. "More cameras will be installed along other tributaries of the Neeru River to strengthen waste management enforcement," the officials said in the report.

The report flagged plastic and waste accumulation from rural-origin streams such as Puneja Nullah, Neeru Nullah, and Halyan Nullah, which pollute water bodies within municipal limits. The Block Development Officer (BDO) has been directed to manage and reduce waste flow to mitigate further contamination.