Ivory Coast National, Nepalese Held For 'Entering Illegally' From Nepal

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

An Ivory Coast national and a Nepalese had illegally entered into India by crossing the Indo-Nepal border last night. The Ivory Coast national does not possess any valid travel document and the Nepalese helped him to cross the border, police said.

Ivory Coast National, Nepalese Held For 'Entering Illegally' From Nepal
Arun Limbu, Nepalese and Dailyahi Saria, Ivory Coast national (ETV Bharat Photo)

Darjeeling: Two foreigners, hailing from Nepal and Ivory Coast, were arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while illegally entering India from Nepal at night.

SSB jawans of the 41 Battalion arrested the duo during night patrolling in the Madanjot border outpost area of Naxalbari on Tuesday midnight.

When the two were crossing the Indo-Nepal border, the jawans noticed them and arrested them immediately. The SSB personnel found multiple discrepancies in their statements during interrogation and became suspicious.

The interrogation revealed that Arun Limbu is a resident of Jhapa district of Nepal and Dailyahi Saria is from Ivory Coast. It is learned that Dailyahi was living in Nepal for the past five years. However, it could not be ascertained as to why both of them entered India from Nepal at night.

Now SSB has initiated an investigation and handed over the two to the cops of the Naxalbari police station under the Darjeeling district police. They were produced in the Siliguri Court on Wednesday and the judge rejected their bail plea, ordering them to be remanded in custody.

Darjeeling Superintendent of Police Praveen Prakash said, "Two persons have been arrested. The purpose of their entry into India is being investigated."

According to police sources, the Ivorian citizen does not possess visa or any other valid document. The Nepalese has been arrested for helping him enter India illegally.

Investigations are also on to find out how and why the Ivory Coast national reached Nepal five years ago and what was the purpose of entering India illegally from Nepal.

There are two immigration check posts in the region at Panitanki in Kharibari and Pashupati in Mirik. Citizens of India and Nepal cross the border by showing their identity cards through these two International Check Posts (ICPs).



