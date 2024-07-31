ETV Bharat / state

Ivory Coast National, Nepalese Held For 'Entering Illegally' From Nepal

Darjeeling: Two foreigners, hailing from Nepal and Ivory Coast, were arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while illegally entering India from Nepal at night.

SSB jawans of the 41 Battalion arrested the duo during night patrolling in the Madanjot border outpost area of Naxalbari on Tuesday midnight.

When the two were crossing the Indo-Nepal border, the jawans noticed them and arrested them immediately. The SSB personnel found multiple discrepancies in their statements during interrogation and became suspicious.

The interrogation revealed that Arun Limbu is a resident of Jhapa district of Nepal and Dailyahi Saria is from Ivory Coast. It is learned that Dailyahi was living in Nepal for the past five years. However, it could not be ascertained as to why both of them entered India from Nepal at night.

Now SSB has initiated an investigation and handed over the two to the cops of the Naxalbari police station under the Darjeeling district police. They were produced in the Siliguri Court on Wednesday and the judge rejected their bail plea, ordering them to be remanded in custody.

Darjeeling Superintendent of Police Praveen Prakash said, "Two persons have been arrested. The purpose of their entry into India is being investigated."