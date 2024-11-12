ETV Bharat / state

It's Mid November But Winter Still Eludes Delhi

New Delhi: Even though it's mid-November, there is no sign of winter in Delhi as residents feel comparatively warmer this year. It is slightly cooler in the morning and evening but temperatures are higher throughout the day along with an intense sunlight.

According to the Meteorological Department, due to climate change, the maximum temperature has not dipped below 30 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature remains at 15 degree. Usually winter arrives in the capital after October 15.

On Monday, both the minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi remained three degrees above normal at 32.4 and 17.2 degree Celsius respectively. The humidity level was around 96 to 56 percent.

Heat was bothering even in October:

While winter is yet to knock the doors, residents are exeriencing strong sunlight and higher temperature in the daytime. On Sunday morning, Delhi recorded 27 degree Celsius and on Saturday, it was 35.59 degree Celsius, which is four degrees above normal and the minimum temperature was 26.9 degree Celsius, two degree above normal.

The last week of October recorded maximum temperature of 34 to 35 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 18 to 19 degree Celsius. Also, last rainfall in Delhi was on September 19.