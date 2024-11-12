It's Mid November But Winter Still Eludes Delhi

New Delhi: Even though it's mid-November, there is no sign of winter in Delhi as residents feel comparatively warmer this year. It is slightly cooler in the morning and evening but temperatures are higher throughout the day along with an intense sunlight.
According to the Meteorological Department, due to climate change, the maximum temperature has not dipped below 30 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature remains at 15 degree. Usually winter arrives in the capital after October 15.
On Monday, both the minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi remained three degrees above normal at 32.4 and 17.2 degree Celsius respectively. The humidity level was around 96 to 56 percent.
Heat was bothering even in October:
While winter is yet to knock the doors, residents are exeriencing strong sunlight and higher temperature in the daytime. On Sunday morning, Delhi recorded 27 degree Celsius and on Saturday, it was 35.59 degree Celsius, which is four degrees above normal and the minimum temperature was 26.9 degree Celsius, two degree above normal.
The last week of October recorded maximum temperature of 34 to 35 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 18 to 19 degree Celsius. Also, last rainfall in Delhi was on September 19.
The Meteorological Department has estimated that the first western disturbance is likely to arrive by November 14. There will be a change in the direction of the wind and temperatures are expected to dip by up to two degrees due to the north-western wind after Thursday.
Meteorological Department forecast:
The IMD has predicted light fog and smog in the morning and night on Tuesday as well. The sky will be clear during the day with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 33 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. A decrease in Mercury level is expected on November 13 and 17.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average air quality index in Delhi till 7:30 am on Tuesday is 355 points, while in Delhi NCR cities, Faridabad it is 205, Gurugram 234, Ghaziabad 269, Greater Noida 286 and Noida 235 points.
AQI level:
The AQI level is above 400 in five areas of Delhi namely Anand Vihar (404), Jahangirpuri (418), Mundka (406), Rohini (415) and Wazirpur (424). In majority of the areas, the AQI level is between 300 and 400. These areas are Alipur (358), Ashok Vihar (391), Aya Nagar (347), Bawana (393), Burari Crossing (374 ), Chandni Chowk (371), Mathura Road (347), Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (345), DTU (364) and Dwarka Sector 8 (366).
IGI Airport scored 344, ITO 347, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 322, Lodhi Road 313, Major Dhyanchand Stadium 353, Mandir Marg 335, Najafgarh 356, Narela 356, Nehru Nagar 372, NSIT Dwarka 364, Okhla Phase 2 354, Patparganj 371, Punjabi Bagh 382, Pusa 320, RK Puram 366, Shadipur 361, Siri Fort 342, Sonia Vihar 380 and Vivek Vihar 385.
