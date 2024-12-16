It's Due To Our Martyrs That Bastar Is Becoming Naxal-Free: Amit Shah Pays Tributes At Amar Vatika

Bastar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured the families of soldiers killed by Maoists that Naxalism will be completely eradicated by March 2026.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, paid tribute to martyrs at Amar Vatika at Lalbagh in Jagdalpur and also laid floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Pillar. He also participated in the 'Ek Ped Shaheedon Ke Naam' campaign and planted a Rudraksha plant in the premises. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma were also present at the occasion. CM Sai also planted a Peepal sapling in the premises.

After paying tributes to the martyred soldiers, Shah penned his thoughts in the visitors' note book.

"Today, I paid tribute to the martyrs at the memorial of Amar Shaheed in Bastar. I salute the sacrifice of the martyrs, due to whom Bastar is now Naxal-free. The country will always be indebted to them," Shah said.

After paying his tributes at Amar Vatika, Shah met the families of the martyrs. While interacting with the families of those killed in Naxal violence, Shah assured that Naxalism will be completely eradicated from the state after March 2026.

Shah is scheduled to visit a camp located in the interior areas of Naxal-affected Bastar via helicopter and have lunch with the soldiers here. During lunch, Shah discussed about Naxal elimination. After this, he is set to review the strategies undertaken against Naxalites with the officials of the security forces.

Shah reached Bastar on Sunday afternoon to attend the Bastar Olympics closing ceremony at Indira Priyadarshini Sports Ground in Jagdalpur. The tribals welcomed Shah by placing a Gaur Mukut on him. Shah rewarded the players of Bastar and boosted their morale. He also met and interacted with the surrendered Naxalites and spent the night at the Circuit House in Jagdalpur.