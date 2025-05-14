"It's All About Proper Study Plan, Regular Practise, Revision": CBSE Class 12 Topper From Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Trisha Singh of Shri Thakurdwara Balika Vidyalaya, Ghaziabad, who secured 99.2% in the CBSE class 12 exams, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, knew she would perform very well but had never expected to rank first from Humanities stream of her school. Trisha has scored 100 out of 100 in three subjects and in remaining two subjects, she got 98 marks.

"I had prepared a roadmap at the beginning of class 12 and closely followed it while studying. I made necessary changes in my strategy and applied those. I was expecting to get a good percentage but did not think I'll manage to secure the highest in my school," Trisha said.

She thanked her family and school for her results. "I have been able to perform so well only because of the support I got from my family members and my teachers at school. I am very happy that my hardwork has paid off," she added

Elaborating on her study method, she said whatever she learnt at school, she used to practice it at home. She made a list of the doubts she faced and would take it up with the teachers at school the next day. "I never tried to memorise any topic. Instead, I always understood the topic and after studying it, kept revising it at regular intervals so that I never forgot anything. I had revised every subject several times before the exam. Along with this, I solved several sample papers and this helped me to practise thoroughly," she said.

Trisha said she wants to study psychology and may even go for UPSC. "I plan to pursue BA (Honours) in Applied Psychology. After this, UPSC is also an option. Our job is only to work hard and not worry about the result. If you work hard, you will definitely achieve success," she said.

Poonam Sharma, principal of Shri Thakurdwara Balika Vidyalaya said, "Trisha Singh has scored 99.2% in CBSE class 12. I feel very proud of Trisha and am hopeful that the other students of the school will also take inspiration from her."