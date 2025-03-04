ITBP Soldier In Army Uniform Searching For His Missing Mother In Tirumala Temple Town

Tirupati: An ITBP soldier, dedicated to safeguarding the nation at the Indo-Tibetan border, has been on a different mission these days, searching for his missing mother in Tirumala temple town. Holding her photograph his hands, soldier Muthu walks through nook and corner of the temple town, pleading with people to help him locate his mother.

Muthu, a native of Saluppapatti village in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu, serves in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). His 67-year-old mother, Velaitai, traveled to Tirumala for darshan with a group from their village. However, on February 10, she went missing near the laddu counter and has not been found ever since.

Muthu, who took leave from duty to search for his mother, has been tirelessly roaming Tirumala for the past few days. On Monday, he was seen at the Tirupati Collectorate, showing her photo to passersby and requesting anyone with information to come forward. With just five days left before his leave ends, he is desperate to find her.

Despite a missing person case being registered last month, Muthu has become desperate that his mother could not be found. Frustrated, he has now donned his army uniform and continued search by himself. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and local authorities have assured him of their support in locating his mother. Anyone with information about Velaitai's whereabouts is urged to contact the authorities immediately.